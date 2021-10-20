Putin: Worried about consequences from gas crisis in Europe, plans to support households in EU

There are also come comments from Russian energy minister Novak that have been crossing:

Russian gas storage is 97% full and expects it will be filled by Nov 1

Says they don't expect the balance of gas demand and supply in Europe to stabilize in the short term

European gas prices are up about 3% today. Two weeks ago, Putin helped to top out gas prices with some comments about Russian supply so perhaps this isn't anything new. It certainly sounds like there will be some extra supply available soon.

