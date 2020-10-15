Q4 European slump beginning to look like the base case

Recovery momentum slumps





Virus cases in Germany today hit a record high, much like they have throughout the continent as social distancing fatigue has led to a quick spike in cases.





A number of economies are now headed back towards lockdown or using other curbs like curfews and restaurant closures. It's a bitter pill to swallow in economies that had been on the uptrend.



The real tell right now is in the bond market. Here are German 10-year bund yields; which are making a big break lower:



