Qatar says they can't solve the LNG shortage - "We are maxed out"

Energy shortage news, this from Doha (Qatar, world's largest seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG)).

"We are maxed out, as far as we have given all our customers their due quantities,"

Comment from Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi, who adds "I am unhappy about gas prices being high."





I don't have a pic of Saad al-Kaabi being unhappy about high prices for his product, this'll have to do:





Background to this is LNG prices sank to record lows at the height of pandemic lockdowns, and have since surged to record highs this year. Low inventory and higher demand.



