Quad witching, Canadian retail sales and Fedspeak on the agenda

What's coming up

Between Robinhood traders and high volatility, there's an extra focus on quadruple witching today, which also means index ETFs are going ex-dividend.





In the FX market, there are EUR1.1B in expiries running off at EUR/USD 1.1200 and some decent size at AUD/USD 0.6800 and 0.6900 (about A$900m each) but look for the tail to wag the dog as equities and oil start in a cheerful mood.





Canadian retail sales are at the top of the economic calendar but the data is for April. It was the strong rebound in May US retail sales that helped to boost optimism earlier this week. However Statistics Canada might offer some hints at May and that could overshadow what's expected to be a 15.1% decline.





US current account data is also due at the same time but virus data and Fedspeak is likely to overshadow it. We get Rosengren (1415 GMT), Quarles (1600 GMT), then Powell/Mester (1700 GMT).





Here's a rough idea of what time virus data is released for key states:

California 1350 GMT (but varies widely)

Florida 1430 GMT

Arizona 1530-1620 GMT

Texas 1820 GMT (hospitalizations 1420-50 GMT)







