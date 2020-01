Esmail Ghaani is the new heads of Quds, replacing Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US operation last week

Iranian state media (whatever Fox is over there ;-) ) reports him as saying he will fight to completely remove the US from the region.





Quds Force is part of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, numbering around an eight of a million personnel. Overseen directly by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.