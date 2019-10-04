Quick look at equities as market waits for NFP
Asian markets gently ticking over
- Nikkei: +0.11%
- Hang Seng: -54%
- Shanghai Comp: Holiday, back Tuesday next week
- ASX: +0.46%
The Nikkei has paused after yesterdays greater than -2.00% fall and the NFP data is really going to set the tone for the start of next week. A week jobs number and more equity pain will be on the cards. An expectation or better than expected print and the market will have time to re-consider its immediate reaction to the latest weak manufacturing and non-manufacturing US numbers.