Quick look at the Asian Equity markets
Overnight in Asia
The Asian Equity markets had China and Hong Kong on holiday and the Asian equity markets started their session off higher on following Wall St's lead from last week. Sydney is also on holiday, but the ASX 200 is open. Last Friday's US NFP report showed the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and was enough to dial back fears of a US recession and cut expectations for an October rate cut.
The Nikkei is currently down -0.18% at 21371.37 and the ASX unofficially closes up 0.71% at 6,563.60 is at the moment. There have been some negative tones in the upcoming US-China talks overnight, see Eamonn's post earlier here.