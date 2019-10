The dollar Index tried to break above 99.50 on Monday, but then we had the weak US data on Tuesday (US ISM manufacturing biggest miss since 2009) and Thursday (US Services ISM biggest miss in three years). The dollar index hit a low yesterday of 98.64 and is nestling under the pivot point at 98.90 (see chart). A weak jobs number and we are heading back down towards 98.50/40 (S1 pivot point), the 100 EMA below that