Quick look at the Equity Markets: Sentiment mixed, leaning off
Sentiment
Having a look at the Asian indices is a mixed picture. The Hang Seng is up 0.52% and the Chinese PMI's were generally a bit of a lift. The ASX is fractionally up at 0.12%, but the Nikkei is down -0.67% and the Shanghai Comp -0.40%. Taking them as a whole the Nikkei seems to be feeling the concern over this headline at the end of last week on US considering limits on US portfolio flows into China. I expect this to weigh on risk at the start of the week, bar another driver.