Quick look at WTI crude for Feb

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Seasonals string for crude

Alongside the positive fundamentals for crude there are some strong seasonal for crude over February as Adam pointed out here

Digging into the data here is a snapshot look at WTI crude from February 10 through to March 05. 

It looks strong.

IEA report out later. 

