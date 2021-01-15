Quick turn in sentiment lifts commodity currencies

Sentiment rebounds

'Sell the fact' is running into 'buy the dip' in a hurry.





As I wrote earlier : "I just don't think there's a big scope for a real rout. There's so much excitement for the post-vaccine economy, that I can't see this lasting."





Of course, the timing is never easy.





The bottom line right now is that the Fed is staying easy and the US government is going to push harder on the gas pedal than ever. There's too much post-vaccine optimism out there.





The winner on the turn has been commodity currencies with AUD/USD quickly paring its losses. It never got particularly close to the weekly low and if it can hold up here, then it's another higher low in the short-term.



