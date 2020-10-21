Quiet economic calendar in the Asian session

Little on the economic calendar

RBA Debelle will give a speech and participate in a panel at 2230 GMT. The comments will be focused on whether the RBA will look to stimulate more.

NAB business confidence index for the 3rd quarter will be released at 0030GMT. The last reading came in at -15 for the 2Q. That was the lowest reading since the 2nd quarter of 2009. A reading above 0 indicates improving conditions while a reading below 0 indicates worsening conditions. The survey is from about 1000 businesses.

The economic calendar in the Asian session is lacking: