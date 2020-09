NZD strongest against the USD





Asia-Pac broadly higher on the session





Future equity markets seeing some gentle support from recent losses and trying to put in a base. VIX is lowest it has been since FOMC day, so some calm to start the session.











The NZD leads the pack against the USD as dollar weakness re-emerges post FOMC disappointment. Not surprising as the Fed were still very dovish with no rate cuts projected until 2023.