Raab named foreign secretary, as rumored

Author: Adam Button

Dominic Raab gets a top job

I'm not going to post all of these because the rumors have all proven correct. The important thing to note is that this is going to be a cabinet full of pro-Brexit ministers. It signals that Boris is going all-in, but I don't see how that's going to help him get the votes from the soft-Brexit members of his party.

His thinking has to be that he's the only one who can forge a compromise. It's just hard to see how that compromise is any better than what was already voted down.

The next big question is: What will the EU offer? I can't see them re-opening the withdrawal agreement, but if they do, that was would be GBP-positive. If not, look for him to try to renegotiate the statement on the future relationship.

