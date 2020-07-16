Raab says Russian actors tried to interfere in 2019 UK election

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Raab announces details into investigation of the leak of UK-US free trade agreement

The UK-US free trade agreement was leaked to Reddit and the UK is out with a report. It concludes that it is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the UK election with the report. They also note that the documents were illegally acquired.

They also note there is evidence of a "broad spectrum Russian campaign" against the general election.

