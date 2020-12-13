Brexit trade talks update - 'exchange of views' scheduled for Monday at 9.30am
EU Commission President von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have decided to continue talks.
- Thus the UK Coordination Group will have an exchange of views with EU chief negotiator Barnier at 9.30am Brussels time.
Why am I thinking of this?
Cable is posting early gains on the hopium/optimism. Early level here. Its circa 1.3365 as I update now.
Also relevant to GBP is the news coming across media sources that the UK government is planning state-sponsored loans for SMEs, for 2021.