Rapid decline in cases in Israel bodes well for vaccine and reopening

Cases falling rapidly

This chart shows the percentage change in virus cases in Israel indexed to the week of Dec 19, when vaccinations began.





What's important to note here is that all age categories fell rapidly, including those where vaccine penetration was lower or (in the case of 0-19 year olds) nearly non-existent.





More than 80% of over-60 year-olds have had two doses but it's much lower for younger cohorts. The share of population that has had at least one dose is 60%.





Daily cases are down to around 500 from a peak of around 10,000 in January. Only about 7% of cases are in people over the age of 60.





This is a great sign on vaccine efficacy and the very low numbers among the young suggests a full, safe school reopening will be coming with the new school year in September.

