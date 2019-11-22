Ray Dalio debunks WSJ story about his bearish position
Ray Dalio from Bridgewater Associates responsed to WSJ article
It was reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier today that Ray Dalio from Bridgewater Associates had a 1.5 billion bearish option position on the S&P and Eurostoxx 600 index.
Dalio is out with a tweet debunking the story. He tweets:
Even if he did, or does, have a 1.5 billion option position (it is not clear), it would dwarf the money under management (and likely long position). See Adam's post earlier.