Ray Dalio debunks WSJ story about his bearish position

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Ray Dalio from Bridgewater Associates responsed to WSJ article

It was reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier today that Ray Dalio from Bridgewater Associates had a 1.5 billion bearish option position on the S&P and Eurostoxx 600 index.  

Dalio is out with a tweet debunking the story. He tweets:

Even if he did, or does,  have a 1.5 billion option position (it is not clear), it would dwarf the money under management (and likely long position).   See Adam's post earlier. 
