Ray Dalio: Don’t expect much more stimulation from rate cuts

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bridgewater head on the coronavirus

Ray Dalio is out with his thoughts on coronavirus. There's nothing particularly groundbreaking but it's a good summary.

A few highlights:

  • Interest-rate cuts and increased liquidity won't lead to any material pickup in buying and activity
  • The market isn't distinguishing between companies
  • It's 'interesting' how attractive some companies with good cash yields have become
  • There should eventually be a U-shaped or V-shaped recovery for most companies
  • Leveraged companies will be hit hardest in the drop
  • Doesn't think this will have a longer-term economic impact but can't say that for sure because of political and social instability

