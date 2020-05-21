Ray Dalio recaps the declines of empires
The latest from Bridgewater's Ray Dalio
One of the greatest living macro investors continues on his long, plodding journey to lay out his thesis on the decline of America.
His latest chapter details the rise-and-declines of the British and Dutch empires and how there were repeated phases that are mirrored in China today.
It's a compelling vision and the timeline stretches towards a perilous decade ahead for the US dollar and Americas position in the world. He will get to that at some future point but first, there's the histor. Read it here.