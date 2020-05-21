Ray Dalio recaps the declines of empires

The latest from Bridgewater's Ray Dalio

One of the greatest living macro investors continues on his long, plodding journey to lay out his thesis on the decline of America.





His latest chapter details the rise-and-declines of the British and Dutch empires and how there were repeated phases that are mirrored in China today.



