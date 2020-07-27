Ray Dalio said conflict between the US & China would harm the US dollar
Founder of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio speaking over the weekend:
- "There's a trade war, there's a technology war, there is a geopolitical war and there could be a capital war"
- "If you say by law 'Don't invest in China,' or even possibly withholding the payment of bonds that the United States owes payment on in China -- these things are possibilities, and they have big implications, such as for the value of the dollar"
Dalio was speaking on Fox, Bloomberg have a report up here at this link for a little more.