Ray Dalio said conflict between the US & China would harm the US dollar

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Founder of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio speaking over the weekend:

  • "There's a trade war, there's a technology war, there is a geopolitical war and there could be a capital war"
  • "If you say by law 'Don't invest in China,' or even possibly withholding the payment of bonds that the United States owes payment on in China -- these things are possibilities, and they have big implications, such as for the value of the dollar"
Dalio was speaking on Fox, Bloomberg have a report up here at this link for a little more. 

