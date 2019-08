Dalio talks about China's impact

Dalio says he doesn't believe the US and China will go to war but there will be a restructuring in the global trading system, in a just-published interview on Bridgewater's YouTube channel.









Dalio highlighted that Europe is 'very risky' because rates are tapped out and it's not participating in the technology revolution.







Overall, he argues for diversification in general but with China as part of that.