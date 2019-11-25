RBA Debelle: Sees steady wage growth over next couple of years

Deputy Gov. Guy Debelle speaking in Canberra

sees a steady wage growth over next couple of years



growing evidence at wage rises of 2 to 3% is now the norm in Australia rather than 3 tp 4%



wage growth entrenched at 2 to 3%, tighter labor market will have to be to force a wage rise



gradual lift in wages growth would be welcome for workforce economy



wage growth also need for inflation to reach 2-3% target range



job growth stronger than expected in recent years but also labor supply



supply driven by rise in participation rate of females and older workers



1 key uncertainty is whether labor supply will continue to expand







The recent lows and the 61.8% retracement makes the 0.67675 -69 area a key area on the downside if the sellers are to take even more control in the pair.











Should there be a squeeze higher, a topside trend line comes across at 0.6792 and moving lower.

The comments slightly dovish comments have led to a modest dip in the AUDUSD to a new day low at 0.6771. The low from yesterday reached 0.67675. That was the lowest level since October 17. The 61.8% retracement of the move up from the October low to the October high comes in at 0.6769.