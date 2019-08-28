RBA expected to keep cash rate steady next week - poll

Latest Reuters poll of economists on the RBA decision on 3 September





35/36 economists expect the RBA to leave cash rate unchanged at 1.00%

24/36 economists see cash rate at 0.75% by year-end

8/36 economists see cash rate at 0.50% by year-end, remainder see no change

No surprises there as the RBA has been quite prudent and clear with their communication ahead of next Tuesday's policy decision.





Looking further forward, as many as 25 out of the 36 economists polled see the cash rate being reduced to 0.50% by Q1 2020.





I reckon that sounds about right with the RBA most likely to deliver the next rate cut around November this year - given present domestic and international conditions.



