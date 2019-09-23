RBA Governor Lowe speaking Tuesday - will he try to water down expectations for an October rate cut?

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking later on 24 September 2019

at 1005GMT

the topic of his speech is "An Economic Update"



Expectations are high that he will, in part, be outlining a rate cut at the upcoming October meeting

BNZ flag a warning:

RBA Governor Lowe gives a speech tonight, which gives him a chance to push back on market pricing which puts an 80% chance of the next rate cut coming early October.

If he doesn't, then the market might well take an October rate cut as a done deal, leading to some slight downside pressure on the AUD and rates.







