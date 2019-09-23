RBA Governor Lowe speaking Tuesday - will he try to water down expectations for an October rate cut?

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking later on 24 September 2019 

  • at 1005GMT 
  • the topic of his speech is "An Economic Update"
  • Expectations are high that he will, in part, be outlining a rate cut at the upcoming October meeting
BNZ flag a warning:
  • RBA Governor Lowe gives a speech tonight, which gives him a chance to push back on market pricing which puts an 80% chance of the next rate cut coming early October. 
  • If he doesn't, then the market might well take an October rate cut as a done deal, leading to some slight downside pressure on the AUD and rates.

