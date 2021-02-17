RBA's Kent says the Australian dollar would be 5% higher if it wasn't for the RBA policy steps

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of Australia Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), speaking at Finance & Treasury Association's FX roundtable webinar

  • RBA policy measures means the AUD is 5% lower than it would be otherwise
  • policy measures continue to place downward pressure on the AUD
  • AUD currently around the upper end of its range of recent years 
The RBA has been saying repeatedly the AUD would be higher if it wasn't for their policy measures. The Bank is not happy with the strength of the AUD but they do seem to be clutching at straws, and fighting global developments they don't really have any control over. 

 Text of his speech here:
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose