RBA's Kent says the Australian dollar would be 5% higher if it wasn't for the RBA policy steps

Reserve Bank of Australia Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), speaking at Finance & Treasury Association's FX roundtable webinar

RBA policy measures means the AUD is 5% lower than it would be otherwise

policy measures continue to place downward pressure on the AUD

AUD currently around the upper end of its range of recent years

The RBA has been saying repeatedly the AUD would be higher if it wasn't for their policy measures. The Bank is not happy with the strength of the AUD but they do seem to be clutching at straws, and fighting global developments they don't really have any control over.





Text of his speech here: