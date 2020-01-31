RBA to keep rates on hold next week - Reuters poll

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Majority of economists expect the RBA to keep rates unchanged at 0.75% at its policy meeting next week on 4 February

  • 23 of 32 economists forecast rates at 0.50% before June
  • Median response is for RBA to keep rates at 0.50% through the end of this year, before easing further to 0.25% by early next year
This is very much the consensus decision as seen lately after the better jobs report and inflation data over the past two weeks. That said, the RBA now has the chance to really surprise markets and get ahead of the curve - if they want to, but are unlikely to do so.

Some other headlines from the past week or so:


