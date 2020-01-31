RBA to keep rates on hold next week - Reuters poll

Majority of economists expect the RBA to keep rates unchanged at 0.75% at its policy meeting next week on 4 February





23 of 32 economists forecast rates at 0.50% before June

Median response is for RBA to keep rates at 0.50% through the end of this year, before easing further to 0.25% by early next year

This is very much the consensus decision as seen lately after the better jobs report and inflation data over the past two weeks. That said, the RBA now has the chance to really surprise markets and get ahead of the curve - if they want to, but are unlikely to do so.





