RBA's Lowe: progress on employment , inflation goals slower than liked
Via Reuters
- today's rate cut should help (the headline issues)
- repeats economy is at a gentle turning point
- makes a large name of general banking lending comments
- nearly 4% of borrowers have loan balance exceeding property value
- recognises that Monterey policy still works to support employment, inocome and growth
AUDUSD up a little on these headlines back to 0.6700. However, there is nothing different here to what has already been said.