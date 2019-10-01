RBA's Lowe: progress on employment , inflation goals slower than liked

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters

  • today's rate cut should help (the headline issues)
  • repeats economy is at a gentle turning point
  • makes a large name of general banking lending comments
  • nearly 4% of borrowers have loan balance exceeding property value
  • recognises that Monterey policy still works to support employment, inocome and growth

AUDUSD up a little on these headlines back to 0.6700. However, there is nothing different here to what has already been said.
ForexLive
