RBC says gold should get a boost from possible post-election turmoil

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada are advising investors to prepare for extended US election uncertainty 

And that the price of gold may benefit from post-election turmoil if there’s no clear winner announced on election night
  • a scenario of extended uncertainty given the record number of mail-in ballots
  • these cannot be counted in a number of battleground states until Election Day
“The possibility of post-election turmoil and a contested outcome represents a significant risk in our view, and one that could prove quite gold-positive in the most extreme scenarios” 

Gold has already gained $10 from its lows earlier in the session  - as I posts though its a couple of dollars off that high. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose