RBNZ likely to keep OCR unchanged tomorrow - ASB

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

ASB Bank also says that no rate hike is coming tomorrow

With a fresh nationwide lockdown announced, it would be imprudent for the RBNZ to announce a rate hike at tomorrow's policy meeting. This adds to the call from Westpac earlier here, as I would assume most houses are now revising their RBNZ forecast too.
