RBNZ rate cut odds rise after jobs report

Jobs report boosts case for a cut





The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is now more likely than not to cut rates next week.





The implied odds of a Nov 13 cut are up to 60% from 54% prior to today's Q3 jobs data . The numbers were close to expectations but on the soft side, especially on earnings growth.





That led to some New Zealand dollar weakness but the market is still uncertain about what the RBNZ will do next. Yesterday the RBA signaled plans to stay on the sidelines so long as no downside risks materialize as they reiterated a 'gentle turning point' in the economy.





Looking out further the odds of further cuts in 2020 are more modest. A second cut to 0.50% in February is priced at 17% and rising to about 50% by next September. However the numbers beyond a few months are unreliable owing to modest liquidity.

