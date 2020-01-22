Reading between the lines on this coronavirus news conference

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The comments here:


But if you wanted key take aways this would do: 
  • source of the new coronavirus infection has not been found
  • route of transmission is not yet fully understood
  • new coronavirus could mutate
  • the virus is at risk of spreading further
Bottom line is this is likely to get worse before it gets better. 

Chinese markets will close at the end of this week for the long holiday, but everywhere else is open. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose