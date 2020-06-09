Ready for weekend FX trading?

LMAX launches weekend FX trading





Finance Magnates reports that LMAX is going to launch weekend currency trading.







I don't know of anyone who is offering the ability to trade on the weekends but I like it. There's news on the weekend and I suspect there is going to be an opportunity to profit it off it. No doubt liquidity will be a problem at the beginning but it should improve over time.





There is something to be said for sitting out the weekend and clearing your head but for those who are interested, it's an interesting development. It will be interesting to see the spreads and volatility. To start only EUR/USD and USD/JPY will be available.









