Reasons for AUDUSD upside

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Fundamentals and technicals

The AUDUSD is poised to potentially break out higher

2. The USD remains weak after US 10 year yields fell on a dovish Powell and weak CPI release yesterday.

Expect buyers on break higher of the marked trend line. (0.7760)

Fundamentals and technicals
The risk is if the initial jobless claims data out later skews the USD weaker story. 

However, hard to see anything changing the broad reflationary trade narrative. Certainly not on one data point. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose