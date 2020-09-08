Reasons for the sliding oil price pile up

Some commentary from ANZ on ...

Crude oil prices collapsed, with Brent crude closing under USD40/bbl for the first time since June

ANZ summarise the forces impacting at present on the market:

risk-off tone across markets

stronger USD headwinds

tone was set earlier this week after Saudi Aramco cut its prices to Asian refiners, suggesting demand is weak

Bloomberg survey showed that only four out of ten Asian refiners would be subsequently trying to buy more Saudi crude

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co also cut its prices on Tuesday

US refiners are also cutting output, as the summer driving season ends and inventories remain high

rising COVID-19 infections across the globe doesn't bode well for demand in the short term

futures markets widening in the contango for both Brent and WTI to their widest levels since May



