Reasons for the sliding oil price pile up

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some commentary from ANZ on ... 

  • Crude oil prices collapsed, with Brent crude closing under USD40/bbl for the first time since June
ANZ summarise the forces impacting at present on the market:
  • risk-off tone across markets 
  • stronger USD headwinds
  • tone was set earlier this week after Saudi Aramco cut its prices to Asian refiners, suggesting demand is weak
  • Bloomberg survey showed that only four out of ten Asian refiners would be subsequently trying to buy more Saudi crude
  • Abu Dhabi National Oil Co also cut its prices on Tuesday
  • US refiners are also cutting output, as the summer driving season ends and inventories remain high
  • rising COVID-19 infections across the globe doesn't bode well for demand in the short term
  • futures markets widening in the contango for both Brent and WTI to their widest levels since May
oil
