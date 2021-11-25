Recap of Japan services PPI - highest since November 2001

Data post is here from earlier: Japan PPI Services for October 1% y/y (expected 1.2%, prior 0.9%)

Reuters have a recap up with a little more detail if you are interested. 
  • eighth straight month of gains
  • The key driver behind the October services price rise was transportation fees ... The cost of ocean freight transportation spiked 52.0% in October from a year earlier after a 34.9% gain in September
On Friday we'll get Tonyo area inflation data for November. Let's see if any of the wholesale price level increase flows through to consumer prices:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

  • The times in the left-most column are GMT. 
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. 
  • The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected. 



