Recap of the Australian capex data for Q3 - weak but not worse

The business expenditure data is here from earlier:

Some summary comments from Westpac on today's release:

In short, the outlook for business investment is weak - although not as weak as 3 months earlier.

there was a relief bounce in capex plans for the service sectors.

Developments locally around the virus and the economy and restrictions have not been as dire as feared.

Manufacturing upgraded plans as well.

mining was downgraded - with projects delayed or shelved in response to lower commodity prices associated with weaker global demand







