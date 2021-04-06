Recap of the China Caixin / Markit PMIs out earlier today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The data post is here from earlier: China Caixin/Markit PMIs for March: Services 54.3 and Composite 53.1

Here is a little more via a Reuters recap of the data:
  • sharpest increases in activity and overall sales in three months
  • New export business continued to contract but at a slower pace
  • sub-index for employment rose back into positive territory 
  • The findings were largely in line with an official survey released last week

And, if you did miss the earlier PMIs from China this month:
