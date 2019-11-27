Recap of the China's industrial profits data (showed a 9.9% fall y/y in October)

The data post is here from earlier: China data - Industrial Profits for October -9.9% y/y (prior -5.3%)

biggest fall since 2011

3rd consecutive month of negative (i.e. falls in profit ... this can be significant for capex ahead and not in a positive way)



For the January-October period, i.e. YTD, , profits -2.9% y/y

compare with -2.1% for January-September



A few more details from the release:

Industrial companies' liabilities +4.9% y/y (was +5.4% in September)

Profits of state-owned industrial firms down 12.1% y/y YTD

private sector +5.3%





China's NBS senior statistician Zhu Hong:

fall in profits was mainly attributable to an expanding decrease in producer prices for manufactured goods, slower production and sales growth



---

This is data for firms with more than 20m yuan in annual revenue from their main operations.









