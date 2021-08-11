Recap of the Japan money data released earlier today - less cash hoarding

Japan M2 and M3 data (money in circulation) for July was published earlier in the session:

M2 money stock +5.2% y/y, prior 5.8%
  • smallest annual increase since the 5.1% uptick in May 2020
  • Last year, companies scrambled for loans to ensure they had enough cash at hand to weather slumping sales from the pandemic.
  • The slowdown in cash demand is a sign firms and households were no longer feeling an imminent need to hoard cash as the economy normalises from last year's COVID-induced shock.
M3 money supply +4.6%, prior +5.1% 
  • also the slowest annual pace since May last year
More at that link to Reuters above. 


