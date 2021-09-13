Recap of the Japan Q3 Business Sentiment survey
The survey results were published by Japan's Finance Ministry and Cabinet Office (survey conducted on behalf of these two joint sponsors).
Business sentiment among large Japanese companies in the July-September period turned positive for the first time in three quarters,
- confidence index covering firms capitalized at 1 billion yen or more hit +3.3 (from -4.7 in Q2)
Index for manufacturers
- +7.0 (from -1.4)
Nonmanufacturers
- +1.5 (-6.2)
Midsize companies (capitalized 100m yen - 1b yen)
- +0.2 (-9.0)
Small firms (10m - 100myen
- -18.0 (from -25.5 in Q2)
Government official comment:
- "Business conditions remain severe due to coronavirus infections, but the outcome likely reflected the fact that the economy has continued on a recovery trend, with firms' sentiment enhanced as the vaccination campaign was promoted"
--The survey covered 14,580 companies capitalized at 10 million yen or more
- 76.4% responded
- taken in the middle of August