Recap of the Japan Q3 GDP data out earlier (it missed)

The data post and my initial comments are here:

I also posted on the yen response, which was pretty close to nothing. And USD/JPY is little changed since also.





The Reuters recap of the data is here

"Domestic demand had made up for some of the weakness in external demand, but we can't count on this to continue," said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.



And MNI have a post up on the data also, here

growth slowed from Q2



Exports fell 0.7% on quarter in Q3





