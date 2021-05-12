Recap on Biden seeing an infrastructure compromise & Republican 'red line' on taxes
Earlier headline is here: US President Biden says he sees room for compromise on infrastructure bill
For more on this, Reuters have a quick and useful recap up:
- Biden sees room for a compromise on his proposal for trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending after meeting with Republican leaders but will move forward without the opposition party if necessary.
- Biden told reporters ... he saw some reason to be optimistic.
- "I'm generically encouraged that there's room to have a compromise on a bipartisan bill that's solid and significant"
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on the 'red line' of taxes:
Link to the piece is here
- "You won't find any Republicans who are gonna go raise taxes. I think that's the worst thing you can do in this economy,"