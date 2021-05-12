Recap on Biden seeing an infrastructure compromise & Republican 'red line' on taxes

Earlier headline is here: US President Biden says he sees room for compromise on infrastructure bill





For more on this, Reuters have a quick and useful recap up:

Biden sees room for a compromise on his proposal for trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending after meeting with Republican leaders but will move forward without the opposition party if necessary.

Biden told reporters ... he saw some reason to be optimistic.

"I'm generically encouraged that there's room to have a compromise on a bipartisan bill that's solid and significant"

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on the 'red line' of taxes:



"You won't find any Republicans who are gonna go raise taxes. I think that's the worst thing you can do in this economy,"



