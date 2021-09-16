Recap: The key headlines from China so far this week
Something worth keeping an eye on in case things blow up
As you can take note from the headlines above, the wall of worries isn't just isolated to Evergrande or one particular sector in the economy.
- China's industry minister says there are too many auto makers in China
- China calls on Internet companies to put an end to the "walled gardens"
- China cracks down further on the materials industry
- Fitch on Evergrande: A credit event could result in headwinds
- China retail sales for August misses badly on estimates
- China officials try put a more positive spin to the poor retail sales data
- China has told banks that Evergrande will not pay interest due on 20 September
- Time for a broad based RRR cut after Chinese retail sales crumble
- Expectations grow of a PBOC RRR cut in Oct but Monday could bring a rate cut
It's looking rather broad-based and we'll have to see if local authorities have the appetite to try and provide relief to the market in terms of another RRR cut in the weeks ahead.
While all of this is happening in the east, don't forget that Europe is also experiencing a different crisis of its own as winter approaches.