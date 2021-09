Recap: The key headlines from China so far this week

Something worth keeping an eye on in case things blow up









It's looking rather broad-based and we'll have to see if local authorities have the appetite to try and provide relief to the market in terms of another RRR cut in the weeks ahead. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.





While all of this is happening in the east, don't forget that Europe is also experiencing a different crisis of its own as winter approaches.





As you can take note from the headlines above, the wall of worries isn't just isolated to Evergrande or one particular sector in the economy.