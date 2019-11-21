Recap: US-China trade headlines from overnight trading

For those who are catching up on the trade rhetoric this morning





ForexLive The sentiment surrounding trade talks now looks to be rather fragile after being dealt a blow from a couple of reports yesterday that things are not progressing smoothly.





I have mentioned it before, but China's silence on the matter is telling considering how buoyant they were right after the trade meeting in Washington last month.





Although Liu He did say that they remain "cautiously optimistic", I wouldn't read much into that to be honest. I still reckon that both sides have some real talking to do in order to try and bridge the current divide - with tariffs and other commitments still not agreed upon.





As such, even with the slight posturing since overnight trading, I reckon markets are still severely underpricing the odds of talks collapsing over the next few weeks.





It's silly to try and get ahead of ourselves to draw that conclusion now, but the signs are definitely there; though so far markets are turning a blind eye to it for the most part.







