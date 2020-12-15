Recapping some of the overnight oil headlines

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

The Saudi Crown Prince issued a statement overnight, a bit of a generic one but given OPEC's grappling with supply response to demand uncertainty I thought I'd mention it.

He said the country is working in co-operation with OPEC+ (OPEC and Russia is the translation of that in effect, although there are some other countries making up the "+") for stability in the oil markets.

Also speaking Tuesday was  the Energy Minister of Algeria (Algeria currently holds OPEC's 'rotating' presidency for this year):
  • “Despite the positive signs and a significant improvement in oil prices, I think we should be very cautious” (he is referring to fine-tuning OPEC+ easing of its oil production cuts given the precarious state of demand)
Oil prices generally firmed on Tuesday. 


