Recapping some of the overnight oil headlines

The Saudi Crown Prince issued a statement overnight, a bit of a generic one but given OPEC's grappling with supply response to demand uncertainty I thought I'd mention it.

He said the country is working in co-operation with OPEC+ (OPEC and Russia is the translation of that in effect, although there are some other countries making up the "+") for stability in the oil markets.





Also speaking Tuesday was the Energy Minister of Algeria (Algeria currently holds OPEC's 'rotating' presidency for this year):

“Despite the positive signs and a significant improvement in oil prices, I think we should be very cautious” (he is referring to fine-tuning OPEC+ easing of its oil production cuts given the precarious state of demand)

Oil prices generally firmed on Tuesday.



