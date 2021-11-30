Recapping the China official PMIs - manufacturing moved into expansion

All three of China's official PMIs are now in expansion:

China Manufacturing PMI for November 50.1 (expected 49.6) Via Bloomberg a bit of a recap of the data, main points: Via Bloomberg a bit of a recap of the data, main points:

the impact of a power crunch subsided (coal producers boosted output and inventories rose)

inflation pressures eased

chief economist for Greater China at ANZ: "activity seems to be reactivated, thanks to government relaxation measures supporting property projects"





---

Good news for China is a positive input for the Australian dollar.



