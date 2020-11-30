Recapping the Japan data - industrial production, retail sales both strong in October
Factory output was a solid beat, and while retail sales didn't manage that is held in:
- Japan Industrial Production for October (preliminary): +3.8% m/m (expected 2.2%)
- Japan Retail sales for October: +0.4% m/m (expected +0.5%)
For a little more info on the data Reuters have a recap post up:
- industrial output rose for the fifth straight month
- retail sales grew the most in over a year
- rebound thanks to surging consumption and exports
- But ...“There’s a possibility China-bound exports and output will be sluggish if the United States gets worse, and that would spread to China ... But if there will be any impact, it’ll be with a bit of a time lag” ... Japanese manufacturers could feel it most strongly in the first quarter of next year