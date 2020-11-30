Recapping the Japan data - industrial production, retail sales both strong in October

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Factory output was a solid beat, and while retail sales didn't manage that is held in: 

For a little more info on the data Reuters have a recap post up:
  • industrial output rose for the fifth straight month
  • retail sales grew the most in over a year
  • rebound thanks to surging consumption and exports
  • But ...“There’s a possibility China-bound exports and output will be sluggish if the United States gets worse, and that would spread to China ... But if there will be any impact, it’ll be with a bit of a time lag” ... Japanese manufacturers could feel it most strongly in the first quarter of next year
Link to Reuters here for more 




