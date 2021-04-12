Recapping the Japanese data earlier - "wholesale prices rise for first time in 13 months"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The data earlier was the Japan PPI, with a y/y increase of 1%, its first for 13 months.

  • the index used to be known as the corporate goods price index (CGPI) - that is, business to business prices (in a nutshell)
A Bank of Japan official commented on the data:
  • "The increase is driven mostly by recoveries in U.S. and Chinese economies, which are pushing up global commodities prices, rather than a rebound in domestic demand" 
  • "It's too early to say price levels have fully returned to pre-pandemic levels" 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose