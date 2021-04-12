Recapping the Japanese data earlier - "wholesale prices rise for first time in 13 months"
The data earlier was the Japan PPI, with a y/y increase of 1%, its first for 13 months.
- the index used to be known as the corporate goods price index (CGPI) - that is, business to business prices (in a nutshell)
A Bank of Japan official commented on the data:
- "The increase is driven mostly by recoveries in U.S. and Chinese economies, which are pushing up global commodities prices, rather than a rebound in domestic demand"
- "It's too early to say price levels have fully returned to pre-pandemic levels"