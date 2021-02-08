Record highs for the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ at the open

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index up 18.6 points or 0.48% at 3905.62. The new all time high price reached 3906.47 so far



NASDAQ index up 74.8 points or 0.54% at 13931. It's new all time high price reached 13942.96



Dow industrial average is up 185 points or 0.60% at 31333. It's new all time high price reached 31348.50



The Russell 2000 index is also at record highs.





In other markets as stocks get going:



spot gold is trading up $17.68 or 0.98% at $1831.79.

Spot silver is trading up $0.44 or 1.64% at $27.36



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.63 or 1.11% of $57.47



bitcoin currently trades at $43,470 after trading as high as $44,900 earlier today

In the forex market, the USD has shifted from being the strongest at the start of the New York session, to now being one of the weakest of the majors (the GBP remains the weakest). The AUD and NZD area now the strongest, but understand that the major indices are pretty scrunched together from the strongest of the weakest, so there can be shifts.











In the US debt market, yields are higher led by the 10 year yield up 1.9 basis points. The 30 year bond did trade above 2% for the 1st time in over a year today, but is back down trading at 1.976%. The 2 – 10 year spread has risen marginally to 107.74 basis points from 106.22 basis points on Friday. As the longer dated treasury yields move higher, the 2 year yield is trading near low levels – widening the yield spreads in the process.













